INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri received the Sagamore of the Wabash at the Indiana General Assembly on Monday morning.

Governor Eric Holcomb presented Vinatieri with the award, and he received a standing ovation.

The award comes just a few days after he set the world record for most field goals kicked in a minute with 28 field goals.

Adam Vinatieri receiving Indiana's highest honor of a Resolution from the Indiana General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/0UALqMN1cg — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2017