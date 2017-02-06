Donations needed after Batesville fire displaces nine families

BATESVILLE, Ind.– A fire in Batesville Monday destroyed an entire apartment building and displaced nine families.

First responders were called to the scene Monday morning at the corners or East Pearl Street and Walnut Street.

The City of Batesville has established an emergency relief fund for the nine impacted families, but donations are still needed.

Essentials like cash and clothing are being accepted by the City. Community members are asked to drop off donations by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street. The City can be reached at (812) 933-6100 or after hours at (812) 363-3645.

“My prayers are with the individuals impacted by this tragedy. I am grateful to the many first responders from around the area who worked to limit the spread of the fire.” said Mayor Mike Bettice. “The City’s focus right now is on the victims and I believe our community can rally together to help them get back on their feet.”

The American Red Cross is also on the scene to provide victim assistance. The Red Cross can be reached (812) 265-3818 and is located at 404 E Main St, Madison, IN.