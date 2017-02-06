× Eli Lilly laying off nearly 200 employees as it refocuses research efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly 200 Eli Lilly employees will lose their jobs as the Indianapolis-based company reduces its research and development workforce.

Eli Lilly says the cuts will help the company refocus efforts on certain key research areas like molecule-making capabilities, Alzheimer’s disease and immunology.

On Friday, many employees were offered what the company is calling a “voluntary exit program.” Those workers have until later this month to decide.

The reductions, which represent less than 3 percent of Lilly’s global R&D workforce, are not related to the recent failure of the company’s Alzheimer’s drug Solanezumab.

It’s not clear if the job cuts will come solely from Indianapolis.