× Historic Ransom Place chosen as Indy’s ‘Neighborhood of the Month’ for February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ransom Place is Indianapolis’ “Neighborhood of the Month” for February.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will highlight the community during a celebration marking it as the oldest African-American neighborhood in Indianapolis.

Established in 1897, Ransom Place is recognized as a Historic District by the U.S. Department of Interior, serving as the most intact 19-th century African-American neighborhood in Indianapolis. Community members have celebrated that legacy by working to preserve the infrastructure and promote the history of the neighborhood.

The Ransom Place Neighborhood Association helps direct the future of the community. Founded by Lathan Frayser, Addie Jones, Wilma Bailey, Mary Frisby, Jean Spears and Teresa Crawford-Cottingham, RPNA formed as a nonprofit entity in 1991. The articles of incorporation were filed with then-Secretary of State Joe Hogsett.

Hogsett, now the mayor of Indianapolis, said the Circle City has a “deep appreciation” for culture and history.

“The people of this community, and particularly our neighbors in Ransom Place, add to the culture and vibrancy of our city in positive and impactful ways,” Hogsett said. “Over the next month, I look forward to encouraging all Indianapolis residents to participate in our joint celebration of Black History Month and Ransom Place as the Neighborhood of the Month, both of which are built upon the ideals of friendship and liberty.”

City-County Councilor Vop Osili, whose district includes Ransom Place, will work throughout the month to highlight a neighborhood he said is “defined by rich history and passionate residents.”

“The residents value the legacy of this area, and what it means to the fabric and richness of Indianapolis” Osili said. “I am thrilled to highlight this neighborhood during Black History Month and look forward to celebrating Ransom Place throughout February.”

Indy residents and visitors are encouraged to use #IndyNoM when posting about Ransom Place on social media throughout the month of February. You can nominate your neighborhood at this link.