Indy Humane issues warning after 6 animals abandoned at facility

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Six animals have been abandoned at the Humane Society of Indianapolis in the last few weeks. They’re warning everyone that it’s an illegal act in Marion County, not to mention extremely dangerous for the animals.

The following incidents occurred on IndyHumane property:

On December 30, an IndyHumane volunteer found a shivering Chihuahua (Mochi) running on IndyHumane property. Surveillance footage showed he was abandoned 10 minutes prior.

On the morning of January 25, a skinny, extremely sweet terrier mix (Cookie) was found abandoned at the IndyHumane Animal Welfare Center. He was tied to a fence, and this sweet boy is currently in need of medical sponsorship to treat pressure sores, most likely caused from being kept in a small kennel or crate for long periods of time.

On January 28 around 11:15 am, staff found a scared 1-year-old tabby (Benny the Jet) near IndyHumane’s vaccine clinic.

On January 30 around 7:15 am, two adult cats (Hitch and Hike) were left alone just outside IndyHumane’s vaccine clinic. A volunteer noticed a man walking with a cat carrier shortly before these two cats were discovered.

On January 31, an IndyHumane staff member found a puppy (Felix) tied to a lamp post in IndyHumane’s north parking lot with a crate and pet supplies discarded nearby.

According to Marion County ordinance, Sec. 531-402 Abandonment of animal provision, “it shall be unlawful for a person to abandon any animal on public or private property in the city, and a violation of this section shall be punishable as provided in section 103-3 of this Code.”

“We know people care, and we believe they want to do the right thing for their animals. So we are asking our community to please think about the many dangers a pet may face if left unattended on IndyHumane property,” Kirsten VantWoud, IndyHumane Chief Operations Officer, says. “Had our staff and volunteers not found these animals, their stories could have turned out much differently. We’re happy to report that all six are doing well, and Mochi, the small Chihuahua, has found a loving home.”

Thankfully, all six animals were found before it was too late, and all are doing well now. Citizens needing assistance for their animals can call the shelter at 317.872.5650 ext. 0 to speak with a trained team member, or call 211 to discuss available resources across Central Indiana.