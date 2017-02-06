× Man sentenced for July 2015 shooting at downtown apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man charged in a downtown shooting learned his sentence Monday.

Tyrice Howard-Smith is one of three people who fired at police officers in July 2015 as they responded to gunfire inside the Tyler Apartments, located at 1201 N. Indiana Avenue. The apartments are popular among students at IUPUI, and are virtually full of students.

Police said Howard-Smith and the others fired a gun into a crowded hallway. Five people were shot during the incident.

Investigators believe the earlier shooting stemmed from a fight between two females over a cell phone. It happened as the group of partygoers grew too large for a private security guard to control. Police say the party had been advertised on social media.

Monday, Howard-Smith was sentenced to less than a year in jail and a year of probation.

He was a former Pike High School football standout and played defensive back briefly at University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.