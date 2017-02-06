× Owen County man accused of kidnapping, murdering Shaylyn Ammerman pleads guilty

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 14-month-old Shaylynn Ammerman in March 2016 pleaded guilty to murder last Friday.

Owen County Prosecutor Donald VanDerMoere told FOX59 that Kyle Joseph Parker, 22, appeared in Owen Circuit Court I late Friday afternoon and provided a factual basis to the offenses of murder and kidnapping, a level 3 felony.

VanDerMoere and Parker’s attorney Jacob Fish negotiated a plea agreement to sentence Parker to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. That agreement is now under the advisement by Judge Quillen, and a sentencing hearing has been set for February 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Under the plea agreement, Parker would agree to plead guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. All additional charges against Parker would be dismissed, including rape, child molesting, strangulation, aggravated battery, obstruction of justice, and failure to report a dead body.

Ammerman was initially reported missing from her home on March 23 at 9 a.m. Her father said his mother put Shaylyn to bed late Tuesday; when they woke up in the morning, she was gone. Her disappearance set off a massive search for the little girl involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Parker was at the home the night she disappeared, and police took him into custody on March 24 – the same day they found the 14-month-old’s body near the White River in Gosport. According to the coroner, Ammerman’s official cause of death was homicide by asphyxiation.

A medical examiner said in court documents it was “the worst case of sexual trauma she had seen in her career.”