INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 27: Nate McMillan the head coach of the Indiana Pacers gives instructions to his team during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Pacers shake down Thunder with 2nd-half comeback
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 27: Nate McMillan the head coach of the Indiana Pacers gives instructions to his team during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90 on Monday night.
Indiana has won seven straight games — its longest winning streak in almost two years.
Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his 26th triple-double this season.
The Thunder struggled mightily in the second half, giving away a 52-41 halftime lead by midway through the third quarter. The Pacers then went on a 12-4 run to take a 79-72 advantage early in the fourth and never trailed again.