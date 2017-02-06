We know you watched, but what were you searching for? Google shared the trending stories and searches from last night's big game.
Super Bowl search trends
-
How to see your Facebook Year in Review 2016
-
Pete the Planner: Saving your paycheck
-
What you should do when someone steals your package
-
Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters
-
Police issue warning about ‘Can you hear me?’ scam, tell people to hang up immediately
-
-
Winter weather driving tips from a professional driver
-
INFocus Election Day: Updates on Election 2016 as results come in
-
Apps and devices can help you save big during holiday shopping
-
Read the letters Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wrote to their successors
-
Snow squalls create visibility issues for drivers
-
-
Firefighters discuss best practices for escaping a house fire
-
Pete the Planner: Retiring Successfully
-
You made the resolution, now make it happen! Better Bodies Inc. is helping people transform their bodies