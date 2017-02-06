× Temperatures going up..along with rain and storm chances!

Expect another clear and frosty start this morning with temperatures hovering in the upper 20’s, while winds remain fairly light! We should enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine to begin the day and the week, as temperatures steadily climb into the lower 50’s by 5:00 pm. Rain chances will be increasing by the evening rush hour and pick up in the overnight! A few storms will be possible too, as temperatures hold steady, if not, rise in the overnight hours. For now, any severe weather threat appears fairly low and mainly south of Indianapolis.

Rain will fill in tonight and fall steadily at times on Tuesday! At the same time, temperatures will continue to climb and should reach the 60’s by the afternoon tomorrow! Falling temperatures on Wednesday will bring us back to winter, as some snow chances will be increasing…