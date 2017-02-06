Two wounded soldiers join Vice President on trip to Super Bowl

HOUSTON, TX – Vice President Mike Pence thanked to wounded soldiers for their service by treating them to a trip to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.
Pence called Marine Staff Sgt. Tony Mannino and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning on Saturday, and invited them to fly with him on Air Force II to Houston on Sunday, the IndyStar reports.
Mannino, who was injured in Iraq, took his wife on the trip with him, and Manning, who was injured in Afghanistan, brought along a nurse that cared for him while he was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to the IndyStar.
Upon landing in Houston, they took the vice presidential motorcade to enjoy some local food.