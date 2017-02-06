Two wounded soldiers join Vice President on trip to Super Bowl

HOUSTON, TX – Vice President Mike Pence thanked to wounded soldiers for their service by treating them to a trip to Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.

Honored to welcome on Air Force 2, as our guests to the Super Bowl LI, two American heroes 🇺🇸who were injured in the global war on terror. pic.twitter.com/e75GlS9ctY — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

Pence called Marine Staff Sgt. Tony Mannino and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning on Saturday, and invited them to fly with him on Air Force II to Houston on Sunday, the IndyStar reports.

En route to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Our traveling group includes a serviceman who supports the @AtlantaFalcons & one for the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/yolh60jvSV — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

Mannino, who was injured in Iraq, took his wife on the trip with him, and Manning, who was injured in Afghanistan, brought along a nurse that cared for him while he was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to the IndyStar.

Upon landing in Houston, they took the vice presidential motorcade to enjoy some local food.

Pence found a Colts fan at Pappas BBQ in Houston. pic.twitter.com/J04A2LwcEx — Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) February 5, 2017

Anyone who knows the Pence family knows we can't pass up good BBQ. Had to stop by Pappa's in Houston on the way to Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/P0tjYp4A7V — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

It's a great honor to visit with Former President @GeorgeHWBush & Barbara Bush. Their service to our nation 🇺🇸 is an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/apjzKIwTnr — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 6, 2017