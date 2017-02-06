× Weekend running events in downtown Indianapolis to interrupt traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Those that love to run will have a couple of opportunities to do so this weekend in downtown Indianapolis, but for those driving into the city and trying to get around those runners will find some challenges.

Both the 500 Festival 3-Miler and the Be My Valentine 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Each event will have street closures and restrictions in place for much of the mornings.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes or delay their travels through the city.

IndyGo will also have detoured bus service through the city during these two events.

Here is a breakdown of each days event and what streets will be affected:

Saturday, Feb. 11

The 500 Festival 3-Miler begins and ends at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will result in closures from 7 – 10 a.m. Please see the route map for details. Streets that will be completely closed include:

Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and South streets, beginning at 6 a.m.

Fort Wayne Avenue between Delaware and St. Clair streets

St. Clair Street between Fort Wayne Avenue and Meridian Street

Be My Valentine 5K Run/Walk will begin and end at the Athenaeum and will result in partial closures from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Please see the route map for details.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Hook Up 5K will begin and end at Tow Yard Brewing Co. and will result in partial closures from 9 – 11 a.m. Effected streets are: