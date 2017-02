× Burglary investigation prompts lockdown at three Zionsville schools

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Three Zionsville schools are on lockdown while police investigate a nearby burglary.

Stonegate Elementary, Boone Meadow and Zionsville West Middle School are the schools currently on lockdown.

Everything is proceeding as normal inside the schools. Police will let them know when the lockdown can be lifted.

This story is developing.