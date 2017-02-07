Carmel plans to expand Monon Trail from 12 to 140 feet in downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced plans Monday for a $23 million makeover to the Monon Trail in downtown Carmel.

“It’s a great opportunity because we get to build a brand new street, plan it from scratch," Brainard said. “We’ll have all sorts of public amenities, games, public sculpture, water features. The bike trail will be separate from the pedestrian trail. There will be five story buildings on either side with beautiful architecture. It will be a great center to connect our other two redevelopment districts.”

The new stretch will expand the trail from 12 feet to 140 feet from the Arts and Design District, or Main Street, to City Center Drive in downtown Carmel.

The project will add new designated bike lanes, one-way streets, street parking and additional green space.

Carmel Council Member Bruce Kimball said this project will improve Carmel's walkability and attractiveness to perspective employers.

“This is where all of our new businesses, the ones with the high paying jobs, are wanting to locate," Kimball said. "They want to have active transportation. They want to attract employees from not just the United States, but around the world and I think this is going to do that.”

Construction is expected to begin in July and should last about a year, Brainard said.