Central Indiana will go from seeing thunderstorms to snow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! We've had rain, thunderstorms and wind today with Indianapolis seeing 0.21 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. The good news, we've had no severe weather but we have seen high winds with a peak gust in Indy of 41 mph.

A cold front is moving through the area this afternoon and we'll continue to see breezy winds and a few spotty showers through this evening. The sky will be cloudy overnight with temperatures falling from the low 40s (midnight high) to the low 30s by daybreak Wednesday.

Snow will develop by the afternoon with pockets of heavy of snow through the day. There's the potential for 1 to 2 inches around Indianapolis and north with lesser amounts of less than 1 inch to the south of the city. Most of this will be on grassy surfaces; however, if the rate of snowfall can overcome the ground warmth, we may see some stick to the area roads, especially toward Wednesday evening. Drive carefully.

Much colder weather is in store for Thursday with temperatures in the upper teens in the morning and highs in the mid-20s. Some light snow is possible in the morning with decreasing clouds throughout the day. It will be breezy on Thursday.

We'll end the week with a rise in temperatures to the mid-40s on Friday. Showers look to return Saturday and Sunday as temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s. --Danielle Dozier