× Cheeto shaped like slain gorilla Harambe sells for $99,900 on eBay

BURBANK, Calif. – People will buy just about anything online.

An eBay seller in California listed a Cheeto that looks like Harambe, the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot to death in May 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo. The gorilla was caught on camera dragging a toddler who fell into his enclosure.

After his death, Harambe became a trending topic and the subject of numerous internet memes.

The seller, valuestampinc, has 100% positive feedback from 354 customers.

Here’s the original listing:

I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind! It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.

This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!

The auction ended early Tuesday morning. After receiving 132 bids, it sold for $99,900, according to the listing.