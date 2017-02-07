× Child exploitation suspect arrested after police find child porn in Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Ind. – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities found child pornography while serving a search warrant at a Monticello home.

State police converged on the home in 300 block of South Main Street around 8:30 a.m. There, authorities found that 21-year-old Quin A. Haworth was in possession of images that depicted young girls engaging in sexual acts with adults males.

Haworth was arrested as a result and transported to the White County Jail, where he faces preliminary charges of possession of child porn and child exploitation.

Troopers were assisted by the Monticello Police Department, the White County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI and the Indiana Crimes Against Children.