It's a creamy concoction of pasta, butter and Parmesan...and today you can cook it up like a chef! Celebrate fettuccine alfredo day with an easy recipe from Chef Rob Koeller.
Eating Around Indy: fettuccine alfredo day
-
RECIPE: Fettuccine Alfredo
-
Sweet recipe with Fazoli’s breadsticks
-
Fantastic Food Fest
-
Olive Garden announces its latest all-you-can-eat deal
-
Gary Brackett is opening a new steakhouse unlike any other in downtown Indy
-
-
Indy DPW crews conducting ‘mini-blitz’ to fix potholes before weather turns cold again
-
Take advantage of free and low-cost events around Indianapolis in February
-
Indy is a “foodie city”
-
Mother claims daughter lost leg after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria at Indy apartment complex
-
Contract extension to keep Gen Con in Indianapolis through 2021
-
-
Multiple people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into Hancock County restaurant
-
Chef Shares National Vichyssoise Day Recipe
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday as snow moves into central Indiana