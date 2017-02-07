Hoosier history: The story of an Indiana family in the Civil War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In his first book, author Former State Rep. Mike Murphy tells a story of personal sacrifice on a scale unmatched in southern Indiana. The Kimberlins Go to War: A Union Family in Copperhead Country introduces readers to a family who sent 33 fathers and sons, brothers and cousins, to fight for the Union during the Civil War.

Members of the Kimberlin family saw action at Vicksburg; fought under Sherman in his March to the Sea; survived prison camps such as Andersonville; and lived to the tell the tale of the Sultana, America's greatest maritime disaster. Ultimately, the Kimberlins lost 10 family members—a 30-percent casualty rate that is unequaled in recorded Scott County history.

A work of nonfiction, The Kimberlins Go to War tells this little known piece of Indiana's Civil War history with letters to and from the front lines, which are being made public for the first time. With anecdotes that take the reader beyond battlefield statistics, the Kimberlins speak of love, loss and a desire to protect the Union at all costs.

You can purchase the book by clicking here.