They are not only trained to be your companion but can mean the difference between life and death. Dr. Speiser from IndyVet stopped by with more on medical alert dogs.
Medical alert dogs
-
Montgomery County authorities issue Silver Alert for 19-year-old believed to be in danger
-
71-year-old, great-granddaughter missing since Christmas Eve found alive in Virginia woods
-
Silver Alert canceled for missing 73-year-old Westfield man last seen on Thanksgiving
-
Union City police cancel Statewide Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man
-
Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after 87-year-old Bloomfield man is found safe
-
-
Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after Shelbyville man is located
-
Police: Westfield man at center of Silver Alert found safe in Kentucky
-
Indiana hospitals alert heart surgery patients of possible life-threatening infection following CDC alert
-
Dog recovering after intentional shooting
-
Dog saves owner from freezing to death after he slipped and broke his neck
-
-
Columbus police mourn death of retired police dog: ‘Run freely in the fields of heaven chasing tennis balls’
-
Cat found bound, burned in Crawfordsville cornfield
-
Missing 5-year-old girl found ‘deceased and concealed’ inside Ohio restaurant