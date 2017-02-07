× Muncie support group helps drug users and families

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie recovery and support group is offering help to drug users and encouraging families to get involved after a weekend of deadly heroin overdoses in Delaware County.

The Road to Recovery was created last year by Brian Bell and his wife, Jennifer. The Bell’s created the group after noticing an urgent need for more support for drug users and families, to recover to together.

In the last few months, The Road to Recovery has had a tremendous growth in size.

“Sometimes, I’m fielding calls at 3:00 in the morning,” Bell said.

There’s more than 120 people who usually show up for the Thursday night meetings. Bell said all ages, old and young attend the meetings. They encourage drug users and their families, especially mothers and fathers to get involved in the process that begins with a motivation to get help and healing.

“When they come here, they feel a place of belonging and a place of hope and that’s what we want to do. We want the families to come and heal the family inside out,” Bell said.

The meetings are designed to help families start a healthy conversation. Music, food and prayer are included. Bell said they want to ensure people feel comfortable in the space and begin to feel a sense of belonging. Recently, they were able to help send six people to rehab. Five of them completed a 60 day rehab program.

The Road to Redemption meets every Thursday night from 6:00-8:00 at The Tabernacle of Praise Church in Muncie. They also offer child care services during the meetings. For more information, click here.