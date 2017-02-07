× Police: 3 suspects taken into custody after series of robberies on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police took three people into custody in connection with a series of crimes on the northeast side.

IMPD said the three suspects were in custody after “multiple robberies” in the area of 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. Investigators said the individuals may also be linked to earlier shootings in the area at the Haciendas Apartments and Spanish Oaks Apartments. The crimes appear to be targeting Hispanic residents, police said.

In one case under investigation, a man was approached while getting out of his vehicle at the Haciendas Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Two males chased him into his apartment, robbed him and shot him. The men also pistol whipped the man’s roommate, police said.

The victim went to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Other robberies in the same area involved suspects with similar descriptions. IMPD is still investigating.