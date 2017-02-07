Police arrest man accused of slashing tires in Indianapolis airport economy lot
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some travelers returning to Indianapolis will come home to an unwelcome surprise after a man slashed multiple tires at the airport.
Daniel Geiger, 34, is accused of slashing tires at the Indianapolis International Airport.
He was reportedly found with a knife near cars in the economy parking lot on Monday morning just after midnight. Geiger led police on a short foot chase before he was apprehended.
Airport police found nearly ten cars with their tires slashed.
Geiger’s initial hearing is set for February 10.