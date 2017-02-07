× RECIPE: Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

Ingredients

12 ounces fettuccine or other long pasta

Kosher salt

¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter

¾ cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until very al dente. Drain, reserving 2 cups pasta cooking liquid.

Transfer 1 cup pasta cooking liquid to a large skillet. Bring to a gentle simmer, then whisk in butter, a piece at a time, until melted. Whisking constantly, gradually add cheese, making sure it’s completely melted and incorporated before adding more.

Add pasta and toss to coat, adding more pasta cooking liquid as needed, until sauce blankets noodles completely.

Serve topped with pepper and more cheese.

Real Alfredo should not include heavy cream (a little won’t hurt) – the creamy sauce is the result of an emulsion between the grated cheese, melted butter, and starchy pasta water.

Recipe adapted by: Chef Rob Koeller of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants, cchconsultants.com