× Stormy, windy, warm day ahead…before SNOW returns tomorrow!

Odd weather continues to keep things interesting this winter in Indiana! We are waking up to temperatures in the 60’s, heavy fog north, and storms rumbling across the state. No doubt, unusual for early February, as the record high today (66° in 1925) could be tied or beaten before a cold front arrives later this afternoon. Severe threat of storms remains low with greatest threat south of downtown with strong wind gusts and some hail. The cold front passage appears to be between 2:00pm and 5:00pm, which in turn, will bring winter’s feel back to us on Wednesday!

Colder air will rush in tonight and rain showers quickly come to an end. In fact, most gone or east by 7:00pm! Back to winter tomorrow with light snow developing Wednesday afternoon. Considering the warmth of today and temperatures hovering around freezing tomorrow, this snow should not create any issues, as most, if not all, will NOT accumulate!