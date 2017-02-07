× Taco festival coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Taco lovers should be prepared to loosen their belts this summer, because a taco festival is in the works for Indianapolis.

The Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival will likely take place in June at Pan American Pavilion Downtown, the venue’s marketing specialist Cebronica Scott told our partners at the IndyStar.

Scott says the venue is still negotiating with vendors and sponsors to secure a date, but “it’s definitely happening.”

The number of tasting stations, ticket prices and number of tickets sold has not been determined yet, but Scott says attendees can expect to sample a variety of margaritas. Various tequila cocktails and shots will be available at a bar.

The taco festival will follow the success of Indianapolis’ first mac and cheese festival at the pavilion in January.

FOX59 will keep you updated as details surrounding the summer festival are finalized.