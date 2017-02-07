× Tanker carrying fish oil catches fire on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A tanker hauling fish oil caught fire just after 10:00a.m. Tuesday morning along westbound I-70 approaching Holt Road.

According to the Indiana State Police, the semi had been traveling westbound when a fire in the undercarriage of the semi broke out forcing the driver off the interstate.

Police report that IFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire and that no one was injured.

It is not known how much fish oil was in the tanker, however for safety concerns, ISP blocked the off ramp to Holt Road for about 90 minutes to aid in removing the semi from the interstate.