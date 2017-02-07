× Weather to take a wintry turn; Cold and snowy Wednesday

TEMPERATURES DIVE OVERNIGHT

Who is ready for some snow? The spring-like feel will fade fast as much colder air returns overnight. Reaching 61° Tuesday – the normal high for April 7th, the temperatures will tumble sharply by sunrise. Tuesday’s hihg was well short of the record but was the 2nd warmest ever for the date!

NO 1″ SNOW IN OVER A MONTH

The lack of snowfall for the season is rather remarkable. To date we are now 12″ below normal with only 6.6″ of snowfall for the season. That’s one-third of the normal snow for the season and now reaching 33 days since the last 1″ snow in Indianapolis.

With colder air in place Wednesday the jet steam will streak south into the state bringing a band of snow with it. Snow will develop by afternoon and increase in coverage by late afternoon.