Convicted Richmond Hill killer sentenced to 50 years for conspiracy to commit murder in murder-for-hire plot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man behind the murderous Richmond Hill explosion plot received another fifty years in prison today.

Mark Leonard is already serving a sentence of life without parole for leading the scheme to blow up the house of his girlfriend Monserrate Shirley in the Richmond Hill neighborhood in 2012.

While he was in jail, Leonard negotiated with a hit man to have one of the witnesses against him killed. That purported hit man was actually an undercover federal agent.

Leonard was convicted last week on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Today, Judge Shelia Carlisle gave Leonard another five decades to serve in prison–consecutive to his life sentence–because of his criminal history and attempt to kill a lifelong friend.

Leonard argued that a witness against him should not have been allowed to testify, and he will appeal the conviction and sentence.