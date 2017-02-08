Learn about home design, help domestic violence survivors at Luxe Design Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while learning about luxury home design and helping survivors of domestic violence.

Fanchon Stinger will emcee the upcoming Luxe Design Showcase, which is Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel!

A portion of ticket sales will go to benefit Coburn Place. Learn more about the event here.

Gwendolyn Rogers from the Cake Bake Shop and Andrea Kleymeyer from the Indiana Design Center joined Fanchon Wednesday on FOX59 Morning News to discuss the event.