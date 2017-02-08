× Maker of Oreo, Cadbury offering ‘chocolate taster’ job

If you have a taste for chocolate, this is the job for you.

Mondelez, one of the world’s leading chocolate brands, is looking for a professional chocolate taster capable of giving “objective and honest feedback” on the company’s products.

The company owns brands like Oreo and Cadbury. Tasters will have the tough task of trying out new products and giving their opinion.

The job, formally titled “Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster,” is a part-time position. Applicants must be able to work 7.5 hours per week between 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The position is based at the company’s Reading office in England.

The successful applicant will work alongside 11 panelists and a panel leader. They’ll be asked to “taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.”

Requirements for the job include a “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection” and an eagerness to try “new inventive products.”

The company said the chocolate taster will be “key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.”

To learn more about the position, visit the company’s website.