Man to spend 65 years in jail for murder, neglect of 2-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Wednesday for his role in the murder of a 2-year-old boy in Oct. 2015.

Diquan Williams was sentenced to 55 years in the the Indiana Department of Correction and ten years in Marion County Community Corrections for a total of 65 years, in accordance with his plea agreement.

In January, Williams pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in the death of Cameron Parks, 2, who died on Oct. 17, 2015.

The boy died from traumatic injuries to brain, a lacerated liver, hemorrhages in both eyes and multiple bruises. In a request for life without parole, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said the state cited aggravating factors, including that the boy was tortured and less than 12 years of age at the time of his death.

“We are pleased that Williams will spend most, if not all, of his adult life in prison for the unimaginable horror and death experienced by Cameron Parks,” Prosecutor Curry said.

The child’s mother, Dominique Parks, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent causing death for knowingly placing her child in a situation that endangered his life and health. She is serving a 20-year sentence, with 14 years served in the Indiana Department of Correction and six years to be served through Marion County Community Corrections

