Monarch Beverage hit by phishing scam; employees’ W-2 forms compromised

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Monarch Beverage says a scammer was given copies of employees’ W-2 forms in a phishing scam.

In a letter sent to employees, the company explains that a “spear phishing” email was sent to an employee on Jan. 24. The email appeared to be legitimate and from the company’s CEO. In the email, the scammer requested copies of employees’ W-2 forms for 2016.

The employee replied to the email with the forms. On the forms are names, addresses, social security numbers and other personal information.

While investigating this incident, the company discovered the same thing happened in April 2016. A scammer posing as the CEO asked for the 2015 forms on April 4, 2016. Those forms were provided by the employee.

Monarch Beverage issued the following statement:

“Monarch Beverage discovered on February 1, 2017, that it was the victim of a ruse to gain unauthorized access to the company’s employees’ W2-forms. As soon as company officials discovered the loss of data, the company alerted law enforcement, including the FBI, local police, the IRS, the Indiana Attorney General and the Indiana Department of Revenue. We deeply regret that this has occurred and we offer our sincerest apologies to everyone affected. Any current or former employee who may be affected has been provided with three years of credit protection services through Experian’s ProtectMyID.”

This comes just one week after employees at Scotty’s Brewhouse found out they were victims of this type of scam.