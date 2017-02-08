Pennsylvania woman dies after getting arm stuck in donation bin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Pennsylvania woman died over the weekend after becoming trapped in a clothing donation bin, where she was stuck dangling for hours.

Judith Permar, 56, died Sunday morning on Route 54 in Mount Carmel, Pa., according to WNEP. Investigators said her arm got stuck in the donation bin after the step stool she was using collapsed.

Permar’s left arm and wrist were broken. The Northumberland County coroner said Permar died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia. Her death was ruled accidental.

Investigators believe she went to the donation bin around 2 a.m. Sunday. Her body was found around 8:30 a.m.

A woman drove by the area around 5 a.m. and said she didn’t see Permar.

“Horrible, I feel bad for that day. I drove by that area and I didn't see her, at 5 o’clock in the morning. So yeah, it hits me, hit me hard,” Michelle Podpora told WNEP.

Permar’s son said his mother had a giving spirit and often donated clothing to the bin.

Her daughter, Angela Minnig, posted a message about her mother to Facebook following the news of her death:

“To the friends and family of Judy Permar: “I know it’s in the paper and it’s beginning to spread on social media, but for those who do not know; On Sunday morning my Mother passed away. It was very sudden and our family will learn to coupe with the loss of such an amazing Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend. We will be updating everyone on her viewing and wish all who knew her to visit and pay her respects. She was such a fun loving person and we know it would mean the world to her to say ‘See you Again.'”

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, and her family welcomes anyone who wants to attend.

Permar's family said she was an animal lover and asked that people interested in donating give money to their local SPCA or animal shelter in her memory.