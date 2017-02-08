× Police arrest 2 people after burglary that prompted lockdown of Zionsville schools

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested two people following a burglary that put several Zionsville schools on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

The schools were placed on precautionary lockdown while police investigated a burglary in the 9100 block of Iris Lane that happened around 1 p.m. A gray Ford Fusion was spotted in the area; the car was later found in the Stonegate subdivision.

Police detained Emma Smith, 18, for questioning, and later arrested her. Alexander Stark, 22, has also been arrested in the case.

Police said Smith faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement while Stark faces a burglary charge. The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office may file additional charges against them.

The school lockdown was lifted around 2:45 p.m. and police supervised student dismissal.