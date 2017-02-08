RECIPE: Creole Shrimp and Grits with Poached Eggs

Creole Shrimp and Grits with Poached Eggs

4 strips bacon, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 red bell pepper, cut into small dice

1 shallot, cut into small dice

12 large shrimp, peeled, deveined and seasoned with salt, pepper and your favorite Cajun/Creole spice blend

Juice of 1 lemon

Dash of hot sauce

2 cups heavy cream

2 eggs

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup cooked stone-ground grits

Fresh parsley, chives and celery leaves

Fresh grape tomatoes

Cook bacon in a saute pan until fat is rendered. Add garlic and brown lightly. Add bell pepper and shallot. Saute. Add shrimp and saute until just pink.

Deglaze the pan with hot sauce, lemon juice and heavy cream. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened. Adjust seasoning as desired. Set aside.

To poach the eggs, fill a small saute pan with water until ¾ full. Add red wine vinegar. Bring water to a boil and reduce heat to keep it at a near simmer. Crack the eggs into water and poach for approximately 2 minutes or until desired doneness. Remove using a slotted spoon and set eggs aside.

Divide cooked grits between two wide, shallow bowls. Spoon shrimp mixture over grits. Top each serving with one poached egg.

Serve atop shrimp and grits. Garnish with fresh herbs and tomatoes.

Serves 2.

Source: Chef Charles Mereday, Mile Square Bistro, 443 N. Pennsylvania St., downtown Indianapolis.