RECIPE: Hot & Spicy Pasta Sauce with Cheese Ravioli

Hot & Spicy Pasta Sauce with Cheese Ravioli

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 finely minced garlic clove

4 to 6 ounces Kroger hot pork sausage or Italian sausage

4 to 6 ounces Kroger lean ground beef (90% or 93% lean)

1 jar (24 oz.) Private Selection Pasta Sauce (any favorite flavor)

1 can (8 oz.) Kroger tomato sauce

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon Kroger ancho chili powder

Optional spices: crushed red pepper, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder

1 bag (20 to 25 oz.) Kroger Frozen Cheese Ravioli (rounds, squares or spinach-egg striped ravioli)

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Add olive oil to a large skillet (12-inch) or stock pot over medium-high. Once oil is heated, add onion and stirring frequently, cook about 3 minutes until onion just starts to soften and become translucent. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add sausage and ground beef and cook, breaking into crumbles, until both are browned. Add jar of pasta sauce and tomato sauce and stir well. Reduce heat to medium and add brown sugar and ancho chili powder (and any other spices you want). Cook about 10 to 15 minutes until flavors are blended.

While pasta sauce cooks, boil water for ravioli, then cook according to package directions (2 to 5 minutes). Drain and serve ravioli with sauce and freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD