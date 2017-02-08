× RECIPE: Oven Roasted Asparagus

Oven Roasted Asparagus

1 bunch (about 1 pound) fresh asparagus spears, trimmed at ends

1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon freshly ground Private Selection black pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground Private Selection pink Himalayan sea salt

Heat oven to 425°F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet (18×13-inch) with olive oil. Arrange trimmed asparagus spears on baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Roll spears around to coat all sides. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 8 to 15 minutes (depends on thickness of spears) or until desired tenderness. Makes about 4 to 6 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD