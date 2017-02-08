× Report finds Indiana is among most miserable states in America

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers have it rough, if you believe a new report published by 24/7 Wall St.

The publication found Indiana to be the 47th worst state in America, behind Kentucky (48th), Oklahoma (49th) and West Virginia (50th).

Researchers came to this conclusion after analyzing a 2016 Gallup survey of 177,281 people that measured wellbeing across the 50 states.

The study focused on whether individuals felt a sense of purpose, had supportive relationships, were financially secure, were satisfied with their community or were in good physical health. Results showed that Indiana was one of just a handful of states to rank low in every category of well-being.

The report found an estimated 31.3% of Hoosiers are obese, 29.4% do not exercise and 30.6% smoke. These percentages are higher than their corresponding national shares.

The study found the Hoosier state is also one of the least educated, with just 24.9% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree.

As for income, the average Indiana resident makes less than the national average. The state’s median household income stands at $50,532, approximately $5,000 less than the national median income.

Check out how other states measured up:

10 most miserable states

West Virginia Oklahoma Kentucky Indiana Arkansas Ohio Louisiana Alabama Rhode Island Mississippi

10 happiest states