Rock Your Romance with brunch instead of dinner

Looking for an easier way to dine out on Valentine’s Day? Avoid the long lines and reservation hassles by skipping dinner and doing breakfast, brunch or lunch. Indy Star Dining Reporter Liz Biro visited Fox59 Morning, along with Chef Charles Mereday from Mile Square Bistro. They have dining ideas and a recipe.

RECIPE: Creole Shrimp and Grits with Poached Eggs