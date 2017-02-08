× U.S. Marshals search for tattoo-covered sex offender with connections in multiple states

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help with finding a sex offender who failed to self-report to a transitional center, WTVR reports.

Matthew Stager, 44, is a convicted sex offender with a history of drug abuse and mental health problems.

He was released from prison in Petersburg, Virginia on February 2. He was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day that he was released, however, he never showed up.

His whereabouts for the past week are unknown.

Authorities tell WTVR that Stager has connections in multiple states across the country.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with dozens of facial tattoos. They’re hoping someone will recognize him by his tattoos and turn him in.

If you have any information about Stager’s whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.