Winter returns with accumulating snow and colder temperatures

Posted 4:43 AM, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37AM, February 8, 2017

Good Wednesday morning! Radar is starting off quiet but temperatures are about 30 degrees colder! Grab the coat this morning as it will be a cold and snowy day with highs in the mid 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Indiana from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Slightly higher snow accumulations are expected in the highlighted area, up to 3 inches.

You are waking up to cloudy skies but as a disturbance moves through the state snow will develop after about 1 p.m.

The snow continues through the evening commute, making for a slow drive home. Some snow bands may develop which would generate locally higher snowfall accumulations.

The system tapers off as it moves east and skies clear towards daybreak Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches.

High pressure builds in to end the work week keeping us dry. Over the weekend our next system arrives bringing widespread rain and mild temperatures.

