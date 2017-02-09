× Cold backs off soon; Windy warm up for the weekend that includes rain chances

ARCTIC AIR MAKES A RETURN

A shot of arctic air follows Wednesday’s snowfall. The high in Indianapolis only reached 21° Thursday afternoon making this the coldest afternoon in over a month! The last time a high temperature was this cold was January 8th when the high only reached 19°.

With fresh snow and clear skies temperatures are falling fast after sunset. The new snow on the ground and lack of clouds and wind will allow temperatures to fall fast after sunset. Outlying areas could briefly reach the single digits before rising again later tonight. A cloud producing warm front will sweep across the state early Friday morning signalling an new change. Warmer air will return for the weekend!

WEDNESDAY’S SNOW

The 2.1″ of snow in Indianapolis is the first 1″ snow in 34 days and was more than the entire total for January (1.7″). A narrow stripe of 2″ to 3″ snows fell further north with a few local 4″ totals reported in the far north and north- eastern counties of the Fox 59 viewing area. A report of 4″ came in from near Kokomo. To date only 8.7″ has fallen for the season – still over 10″ below normal.

WINDY AND WARMER

Milder air stages a comeback again with the temperatures surging into the upper 50s and lower 60s for a time late Saturday and early Sunday. The April-like levels will be short lived. Temperatures will once again begin to fall after a cold front passed early Sunday. Showers accompany the warm up – arriving as early as Saturday afternoon and then increase in coverage early Sunday.