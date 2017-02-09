× First responders in Bloomington respond to at least nine overdoses this week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington police are sending out a warning after seeing a spike in overdoses this week.

They believe a powerful batch of heroin is responsible for at least nine overdoses just this week. Five of those happened within just 10 hours Wednesday.

First responders continued to receive overdose-related calls Thursday.

“We believe that there’s a bad batch,” Bloomington Police Department Chief Mike Diekhoff told the Herald Times Online. “It’s horrible that we have to talk in good or bad batches. It’s all bad.”

Police in Muncie are also blaming a powerful batch of heroin for multiple overdoses over the weekend.

Many of those found overdosing were treated with Naloxone. At this time, no deaths have been reported from the overdoses.

Investigators are trying to find the source of the drugs.

Police chiefs told the Herald Times Online they plan to collaborate in collecting data on opioid-related emergency runs and the number of Naloxone doses they administer.