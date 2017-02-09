Freezer-friendly pizza bagels for National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best way to freeze these pizza bagels is to individually wrap them (before or after cooking them) in Saran wrap and then put them all in a gallon freezer bag. When you’re ready to eat one, just pull it out of the freezer and bake as normal. If you put the bagel in the freezer already baked, you can just pop it in the microwave.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen.

Margherita Pizza Bagel

Ingredients

Bagel

Pesto

Mozzarella cheese

Tomato, sliced

Basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat. Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet. Spread pesto on each bagel half. Top with Mozzarella cheese, tomato, and basil Bake for 10 minutes and serve.

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

Ingredients

Bagel

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni

Parmesan cheese

Oregano

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat. Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet. Spread pizza sauce on each bagel half. Top with Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Parmesan, and a little oregano. Bake for 10 minutes and serve.

Sausage Pizza Bagel

Ingredients

Bagel

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Sausage

Basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat. Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet. Spread pizza sauce on each bagel half. Top with Mozzarella cheese, sausage, and a little basil. Bake for 10 minutes and serve.

Four Cheese Pizza Bagel

Ingredients

Bagel

Pesto

Challenge Cream Cheese

Mozzarella cheese

White Cheddar Cheese

Parmesan cheese

Directions