Freezer-friendly pizza bagels for National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day

The best way to freeze these pizza bagels is to individually wrap them (before or after cooking them) in Saran wrap and then put them all in a gallon freezer bag. When you’re ready to eat one, just pull it out of the freezer and bake as normal. If you put the bagel in the freezer already baked, you can just pop it in the microwave.
Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen.
Margherita Pizza Bagel
Ingredients
- Bagel
- Pesto
- Mozzarella cheese
- Tomato, sliced
- Basil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat.
- Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet.
- Spread pesto on each bagel half.
- Top with Mozzarella cheese, tomato, and basil
- Bake for 10 minutes and serve.
Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
Ingredients
- Bagel
- Pizza sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni
- Parmesan cheese
- Oregano
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat.
- Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet.
- Spread pizza sauce on each bagel half.
- Top with Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Parmesan, and a little oregano.
- Bake for 10 minutes and serve.
Sausage Pizza Bagel
Ingredients
- Bagel
- Pizza sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Sausage
- Basil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat.
- Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet.
- Spread pizza sauce on each bagel half.
- Top with Mozzarella cheese, sausage, and a little basil.
- Bake for 10 minutes and serve.
Four Cheese Pizza Bagel
Ingredients
- Bagel
- Pesto
- Challenge Cream Cheese
- Mozzarella cheese
- White Cheddar Cheese
- Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line baking sheet with aluminum foil, parchment paper or baking mat.
- Split bagel in half and place split-side-up on baking sheet.
- Spread pesto on each bagel half.
- Top with Mozzarella cheese, white cheddar cheese, and Parmesan.
- Bake for 10 minutes and serve.