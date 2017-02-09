× Holcomb issues executive order declaring emergency disaster for East Chicago lead contamination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for the East Chicago Superfund Site, he said during a news conference Thursday.

More than 1,000 residents in the Lake County community were left in a state of uncertainty after being informed in July that their homes were to be destroyed because of lead contamination.

The West Calumet Complex was built on top of the Anaconda White Lead Company, south of a former USS Lead industrial site and next to a DuPont site. The companies smelted or processed lead for decades.

In July, families received letters telling them to relocate because of elevated levels of lead found in the soil. They were warned not to let children play in the dirt and were told to wash their toys.

In December, the EPA said it discovered elevated levels of lead in some of the drinking water.

According to EPA records, one of the yards showed lead levels 227 times above the lead limit and 135 times above the arsenic limit.

The community has written letters to former Gov. Mike Pence and current Gov. Eric Holcomb in an effort to get a disaster declaration. Those efforts proved successful with Holcomb’s Thursday announcement that he would sign an executive order.