× Jackknifed semi closes southbound lanes of I-69 in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-69 in Noblesville near Southeastern Parkway are closed due to a jackknifed semi.

Emergency crews were called to the 210 mile marker around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Traffic is expected to be backed up for a while, and INDOT is asking everyone to seek alternate routes.