× Snow ends, cold returns Thursday with warmer weekend ahead

In a deep freeze this morning, as skies are clearing and fresh snow is on the ground! Area temperatures are now down into the teens and the added wind is driving our wind chills into the single digit range. It will be a blustery day but at least the sunshine is back which should help on a day where temperatures will be running 10-15° below average. Here is your day ahead:

Clouds return this evening with an approaching warm front! At this time, the warm front should come through dry and temperatures overnight should begin to level off, if not, rise a bit just before Friday’s sunrise. Expect another windy day tomorrow, as temperatures begin to surge back into the 40s by the afternoon. More warmth builds for the weekend with 50s and 60s Saturday and into Sunday morning. Areas of rain will gather by Saturday night and through the entire day of Sunday, as temperatures begin to tumble.