U.S. 52 bridge near Marion-Hancock County line to close for construction later this February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers traveling east on U.S. Highway 52 (Brookville Road) need to start looking for alternate routes as that roadway is scheduled to close for bridge construction just west of German Church Road starting on or after Monday, February 27th.

INDOT has awarded a $1.3 million contract to Duncan Robertson Inc. to rebuild the U.S. 52 bridge over Grassy Creek, which is just about three miles east of Interstate 465 and one mile west of the Marion-Hancock county line.

Construction will close U.S. 52 for up to 120 days until June. During the closure, a signed detour will direct highway traffic north to U.S. 40 via State Road 9 and I-465. The project is expected to be open and completed before the end of 2017.