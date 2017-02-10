Children up to 18 years old can get free dental services in Marion County during month of February
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and the Marion County Public Health Department wants to encourage children to begin healthy habits by age one.
The health department’s dental services program is offering special children-only hours at five dental clinic sites this month. During the visit, children ages 1 to 18 will receive free preventative services, including a dental exam, cleaning, two bitewing x-rays, and a fluoride treatment (age permitting).
Services at these children-only clinics are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis depending on the location. Contact a specific location directly to make an appointment.
Saturday, February 11
Blackburn Dental Clinic
2700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
8 a.m.-Noon (Walk-ins and Appointments)
317-931-4301
Wednesday, February 15
Northeast District Health Office
Marion County Public Health Department
6042 E. 21st St.
1-4 p.m. (Walk-ins and Appointments)
317-221-7397
Saturday February 18
1650 Dental Clinic
1650 College Ave.
8-10 a.m. (Walk-ins only)
Monday, February 20
Northeast District Health Office
Marion County Public Health Department
6042 E. 21st St.
8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. (Walk-ins or Appointments)
317-221-7397
Monday, February 20
Forest Manor Dental Clinic
3840 N. Sherman Dr.
8 a.m.-Noon (Appointments only)
317-221-3013
Saturday, February 25
Pecar Dental Clinic
6940 N. Michigan Rd.
8 a.m.-Noon (Walk-ins or Appointments)
317-221-7574